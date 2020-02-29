Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,532,000 after buying an additional 223,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after buying an additional 179,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,115,000 after buying an additional 2,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 622.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 571,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of EWBC opened at $38.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

