Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,321,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Separately, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,499,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 550,517 shares in the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

ONVO stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Organovo Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

