Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Flexion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

FLXN stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

