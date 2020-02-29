Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261,138 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.35% of Vista Gold worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vista Gold from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Vista Gold Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

