Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $417,000 in Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BXRXV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXRXV opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.47.

Baudax Bio, Inc develops and markets products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Baudax Bio, Inc operates independently of Recro Pharma, Inc as of November 21, 2019.

