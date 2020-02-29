Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.91% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ:BASI opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.

In other news, Director Richard Allen Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

