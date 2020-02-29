Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.30% of ENGlobal worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ENGlobal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. ENGlobal Corp has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

