Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 17.52% of Interpace Diagnostics Group worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $8.22 on Friday. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $31.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.

IDXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.