Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Quest Resource worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Quest Resource Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.