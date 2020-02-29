Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Xylem by 5.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,638 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

