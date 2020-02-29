Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crown Crafts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

