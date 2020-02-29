Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $195,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,049 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after buying an additional 269,526 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

XOM stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

