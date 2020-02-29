Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of B&G Foods worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGS. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 5,833.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 305,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $914.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.05. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $26.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $470.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

