Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 139,773 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.97% of Air Industries Group worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. Air Industries Group Inc has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

