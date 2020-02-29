Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after buying an additional 84,220 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,217,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $1,191,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,579.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,130.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,475 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,379 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.79.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

