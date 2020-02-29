Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 284.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,879 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 694.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 45,541 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 242.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 35,275 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Calyxt Inc has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $207.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.70.

Several research firms have commented on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

