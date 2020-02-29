Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.28% of Sensus Healthcare worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRTS. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 million, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sensus Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

