Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Concho Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.62.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $68.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

