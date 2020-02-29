Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 5,283 Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 6.50.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

