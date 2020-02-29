Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.57% of RF Industries worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

In other RF Industries news, CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $60,780.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,282.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $174,140.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,879 shares of company stock worth $269,474. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.02 on Friday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.28.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RF Industries Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.