Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.90% of CPI Aerostructures worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 61.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 259,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 757,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,590 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

