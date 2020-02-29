Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 26,598 LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.54% of LGL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGL Group by 1,371.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter.

LGL Group stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. LGL Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.55.

In other LGL Group news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,071 shares of LGL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $46,187.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

