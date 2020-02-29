Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 2,425 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

