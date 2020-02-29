Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,968.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,345. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $181.76 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.76 and a 200-day moving average of $185.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

