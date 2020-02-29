Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Palo Alto Networks Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $184.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.36. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $181.06 and a 52 week high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

