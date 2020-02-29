Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Raymond James

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. CSFB lifted their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$61.82.

Get Emera alerts:

TSE:EMA opened at C$56.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22. Emera has a 52-week low of C$46.80 and a 52-week high of C$60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.