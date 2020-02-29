Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.82.

Shares of EMA opened at C$56.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.65. Emera has a 1 year low of C$46.80 and a 1 year high of C$60.94.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

