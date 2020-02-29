Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,318,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350,181 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.91% of Element Solutions worth $143,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $8,651,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 46,641 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.