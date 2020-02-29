Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.53) target price by Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Duerr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.27 ($37.52).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €28.15 ($32.73) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a fifty-two week high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

