Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $573,129.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.98. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

