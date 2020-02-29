Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Docusign in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $558,080.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 495,770 shares in the company, valued at $35,918,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,593,682 shares of company stock worth $119,763,605. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $86.31 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $92.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.