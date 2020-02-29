Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dmc Global worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 610,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of Dmc Global stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Dmc Global Inc has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $528.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dmc Global Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

