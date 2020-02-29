Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 787 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $134.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

