Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAN. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,512,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Dana by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 145,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dana by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 543,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 136,379 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Dana by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 33,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $14.38 on Friday. Dana Inc has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.