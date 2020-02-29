CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. FMR LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,273 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in CubeSmart by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $80,499,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,060,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CubeSmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,579,000 after acquiring an additional 316,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

