Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a c rating to a d- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
CRESY opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.
