Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a c rating to a d- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

CRESY opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,521,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after buying an additional 61,034 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,503,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 204,478 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 405,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 81,658 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 324,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 295,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

