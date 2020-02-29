Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BREW has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Craft Brew Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.79.

BREW stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $308.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.93. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

