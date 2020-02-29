Cormark Weighs in on Trevali Mining Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Trevali Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.29.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.49.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.