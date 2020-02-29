Cormark Trims Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Target Price to C$3.00

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TSE:JOY opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. Journey Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.
Journey Energy Company Profile
