Cormark Trims Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Target Price to C$3.00

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:JOY opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. Journey Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its principal cash generating units comprise Matziwin, Skiff, and Gilby Duvernay properties. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012.

