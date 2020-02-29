CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 108,953 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 216,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaguar Listed Property LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $103.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average of $115.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

