Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.23% of Corecivic worth $25,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Corecivic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Corecivic by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Corecivic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Corecivic by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

CXW opened at $14.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $497.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.18%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

