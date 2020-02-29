Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CORE. Raymond James dropped their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Core-Mark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Core-Mark stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Core-Mark by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Core-Mark by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Core-Mark by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Core-Mark by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Core-Mark by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

