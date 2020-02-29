Condor Capital Management Has $16.41 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.4% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $134.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.01. The company has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

