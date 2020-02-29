Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 825,800 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 30th total of 619,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $683.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.54. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

CMTL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

