Comparing ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) & Telekom Austria (NASDAQ:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telekom Austria and ATN International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.11 billion 1.01 $366.24 million $1.10 14.14 ATN International $438.72 million 1.97 -$10.81 million ($0.11) -490.00

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telekom Austria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Telekom Austria and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 0 1 0 3.00 ATN International 0 0 4 0 3.00

ATN International has a consensus price target of $74.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.91%. Given ATN International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than Telekom Austria.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 7.15% 12.92% 3.88% ATN International -2.46% -0.25% -0.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Telekom Austria pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATN International pays out -618.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats ATN International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services. The company also provides terminal equipment, convergent products, wholesale services, Internet access services, digital products, cloud and Internet of Things services, and integrated business solutions, as well as mobile payment, entertainment, and broadcasting services. As of December 31, 2018, it provided mobile communication services to approximately 21.0 million customers; and had approximately 6.3 million fixed-line revenue generating units. The company has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. Telekom Austria AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This segment also offers wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 12 retail stores in U.S. Telecom segment and 19 retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

