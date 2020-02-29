Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $51,619.68. Insiders sold a total of 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,999 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 590,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,525 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $22,823,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

