Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $98,908.50. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall bought 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $100,678.75. Insiders acquired 12,980 shares of company stock valued at $219,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 42.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

