Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Holdings Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 48.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 16.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall purchased 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,678.75. Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van purchased 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $98,908.50. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,980 shares of company stock valued at $219,494. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLBK opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. Columbia Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 18.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

