CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CNB Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

CNB Financial stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

