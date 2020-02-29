City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. City has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.17.

CHCO opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. City has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that City will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In related news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in City by 887.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,525,000 after buying an additional 192,198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,042,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in City by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,218,000 after buying an additional 61,729 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

